Equity Market Adds ₦247bn As Bullish Sentiment Drives Strong Opening To The Week

The Nigerian equities market opened the new trading week firmly in bullish territory, extending the positive streak seen over the previous sessions. Data from the Nigerian Exchange revealed that the benchmark index climbed 0.26% to close at 147,427.95 points, with overall market capitalisation rising by ₦247.21 billion to ₦93.97 trillion.

The upbeat performance reflects sustained buying activity across medium- and large-capitalisation stocks, including key players such as ZENITHBANK, MTNN, CADBURY, PZ, and GTCO, which collectively strengthened sectoral performance.

The All-Share Index rose by 386.88 basis points to finish at 147,426.95. Trading activity also expanded, with total transaction volume jumping 52.34%, although the total value of trades dipped by −6.60%.

Brokers reported that approximately 550.86 million shares worth ₦13,856.43 million were exchanged across 30,090 deals. FCMB was the most active stock, representing 23.95% of the total volume. It was followed by JAPAULGOLD (11.77%), ZENITHBANK (7.76%), FIDELITYBK (6.82%), and ACCESSCORP (5.28%).

In terms of value traded, ZENITHBANK dominated the chart, accounting for 19.74% of total turnover.

On the gainers’ list, MORISON led with a +9.89% increase, followed by NPFMCRFBK (+9.85%), SOVRENINS (+9.31%), CAVERTON (+9.18%), CHAMS (+7.84%), VERITASKAP (+7.47%), among others.

Meanwhile, fifteen equities recorded losses. DAARCOMM topped the laggards with a −7.14% decline, trailed by LIVESTOCK (-6.25%), NAHCO (-6.10%), UNIONDICON (-4.76%), JAIZBANK (-3.43%), and OMATEK (-3.36%).

Market breadth closed strongly positive, with 40 gainers against 15 losers. Sectoral performance was largely bullish: the Insurance Index topped sectoral returns with a 1.83% gain, followed by Banking at 0.94%.

The Industrial Goods Index rose 0.28%, while Consumer Goods edged up 0.08%. The Oil & Gas and Commodity indices were unchanged. Overall, investor sentiment remained robust, boosting the Exchange’s market capitalisation by ₦247.21 billion.