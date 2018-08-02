Enugu Sports Bet Market Records Turnover of N2 billion in 5 million Transactions Daily

Players spend between N171 – N250 daily says ESGC chairman.

The Nigerian gaming landscape, though still at its budding age, yet has witnessed a lot of changes.

The tremendous changes are evident even in Enugu State, Nigeria where today, there are over five million (N5,000,000) transactions taking place daily with an estimated turnover of N2billion.

Yes, gaming has transitioned from the old lotto and pool business to sports betting in line with the football followership, said, the Chairman, Enugu State Gaming and Lotto Commission, ESGC, Chief Harrison Ogara who was at a recent Sports Betting West Africa Summit in Lagos to woo investors to the State.

In a presentation titled, “Growing the Gaming Business in Nigeria: Showcasing Opportunities in Enugu State”, Chief Ogara said that ESGC is on a mission to transform the State gaming as not only an internally generated revenue stream for government but also to bring sanity to the operations through a harmonized and harnessed system powered by technology.

Based on verifiable research data from a survey conducted by the commission in 2017, layers at different outlets spend between N171 – N250 on the bet in a day across all outlets in almost all 17 LGAs of the State.

He said, “There has been an influx of new gaming outlets in the state within the last 2 years, though the older ones have been operating for longer than 10years.

“Strong indication of high patronage to gaming outlets as much as 20 – 50 players recorded in a day per outlet.

“Given an estimated 10,881 outlets across the state, this shows that over 100,000 players are recorded in gaming outlets on a daily basis. A high indication of good revenue generation by the gaming operators.

“Better power situation across the state than other southeastern states in Nigeria”, the ESGC Chairman said.

How Ripe is Enugu for Gaming?

Chief Ogara answered the question, thus, “We already have a standard framework backed by law and cannot change overnight. Our operational system is backed by a world-class system from CWG Plc., and not open to fraud.

“We have a very special package and waivers for new entrants in the market. Our system has minimum human interference that leads to financial compromise; and 100% government support for responsible corporate citizens”