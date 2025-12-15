Enugu Approves Construction, Reconstruction Of 1,022 Urban Roads

The Enugu State Government has approved the construction and reconstruction of 1,022 urban roads as part of Governor Peter Mbah’s plan to ensure that all roads within the state capital are paved before the end of his first term in office.

The decision was announced at the end of the Enugu State Executive Council meeting held at the weekend. Briefing journalists at the Government House, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr Malachy Agbo, alongside the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr Osita Okoh, and the Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Industry, Dr Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, said the council also approved the Business Enabling Reform Action Plan for 2026 and endorsed a series of activities for the upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities.

Providing details on the road projects, Okoh said the approval was designed to take advantage of the dry season by awarding contracts early and ensuring contractors are mobilised to sites from January 2026. He explained that the road programme is being implemented in phases, noting that the first phase covered more than 90 roads, while the second phase exceeded the initial target of 141 urban roads.

According to him, the third phase will cover all remaining unpaved roads in the Enugu metropolis. He said the roads cut across areas such as New GRA, Old GRA, Emene Zone, Abakpa Zone, Thinkers Corner, Airport Corner, Upper Meniru in Awkunanaw, Idaw River Layout, Gariki, Maryland, Achara Layout, Uwani, One Day and Upper One Day, Trans Ekulu, Independence Layout and Phase II, Coal Camp Zone, Pocket Layout, Ogui and Asata, among others.

Okoh said the objective is to ensure that no part of the Enugu metropolis is left out, stressing that the administration is determined to cover all currently unpaved urban roads.

Also speaking, Ogbu-Nwobodo said the approval of the Business Enabling Reform Action Plan for 2026 is aimed at strengthening Enugu’s business-friendly environment. He noted that the state has recorded a significant improvement in its ease of doing business ranking, moving from 36th position to sixth nationally.

He said the improved ranking reflects stronger engagement with the private sector and increased investor confidence, adding that transparent and predictable processes in areas such as land administration, taxation, permits and business-to-government interactions have helped to attract more capital inflows into the state.