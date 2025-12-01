Yuletide: Celebrate Modestly, Avoid Unnecessary Travel, Anglican Primate Advises Nigerians

As the Christmas season approaches, the Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev Henry Ndukuba, has urged Nigerians to celebrate modestly and refrain from unnecessary travel amid the country’s economic and security challenges.

Speaking in Abuja at the 2025 Carnival for Christ, Ndukuba reminded Christians that while the festive season is a time of joy, wisdom and prudence are essential in navigating the nation’s current realities.

He noted that although Nigeria is experiencing difficult times, “God does not want His people to live in penury,” adding that disciplined spending would help families manage the months ahead more effectively.

“Don’t spend all you have to celebrate Christmas. By January, we will be paying house rent and school fees. Therefore, we need to celebrate this year’s Christmas modestly. If you have much, eat; if you don’t have, enjoy what you have,” the Primate cautioned.

On the security situation, Ndukuba advised Nigerians to act with caution during the festive period, stressing that the country’s fragile security demands vigilance.

“Even though there are security challenges, let us be wise as serpents and innocent as doves,” he said. “Do not embark on travel at this delicate time unless necessary. If your health is failing, find a place to rest rather than risk it. We pray that the Lord will keep us safe.”

Despite the prevailing challenges, the Primate expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome its economic and security hurdles with God’s help. He commended the Federal Government, security agencies, the military and the police for their efforts to ensure a peaceful celebration season.

“We are confident that God still has much to do in our lives,” he said. “We have not reached our potential as individuals, families, a church, or a nation. Though things may be challenging, God has so much in store for us. Let no man or woman give up. There are still fallow grounds. God has not finished with us.”

Ndukuba explained that the week-long Carnival for Christ is designed to celebrate God’s love and draw attention to areas of spiritual, social and economic development that require renewed effort. The theme of this year’s event, “Break Up Your Fallow Ground,” he said, symbolises untapped opportunities that remain unproductive until properly cultivated.

“It is for us to examine the areas God wants us to focus on—in our walk with Him, in our family life, and in our economic activities,” he said. “If citizens embrace discipline, honour, trust and respect for human life, crises will reduce and opportunities for growth will increase.”

Delivering the sermon, the guest speaker and Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Afikpo, Rt Rev Paul Udogu, said what Nigeria needs most at this critical moment is to “seek the face of God.” He encouraged Christians to celebrate the death and resurrection of Christ with renewed love and to extend kindness to people of all faiths.