EFCC Returns Houses, Luxury Cars, And ₦1.1m To Fraud Victim In Oyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has returned three properties, two luxury vehicles, and ₦1.1 million in cash to a fraud victim, Mr. Daniel Babatunde Attiogbe, following the conviction of a self-proclaimed spiritualist, Fatai Olalere Alli, popularly known as Baba Abore or Baba Osun, who defrauded him of over ₦200 million.

The assets were officially handed over on Wednesday in Ibadan by the EFCC Acting Zonal Director, Assistant Commander Hauwa Garba Ringim, on behalf of the Commission’s Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede.

In a statement, the Commission said the recovery was made in compliance with a court order secured after Alli’s conviction for obtaining money by false pretence under the guise of conducting spiritual cleansing to prevent “visions of untimely death.”

The forfeited assets include: a five-bedroom duplex with an adjoining three-bedroom bungalow at Kasumu Village, Odo-Ona Elewe, Ibadan;

A bungalow comprising two sets of three-bedroom flats at Plot 182, Block D, Lapiti Layout, Akanran Road, Amuloko;

A three-bedroom bungalow at Idi Ayunre Village, Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State;

A grey Honda Pilot SUV (Reg. No. LND 696 CK, Chassis No. 2HKY18414H621545);

A Toyota Corolla (Chassis No. 2T1BU40E49C142502); and

₦1.1 million in cash.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Olukoyede, represented by Ringim, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to justice and transparency.

“Obeying court orders is mandatory, and as an agency of the Federal Government, we understand its importance. That is what we are doing here today. This demonstrates that the EFCC operates strictly within the ambit of the law and remains committed to transparency and accountability.” Olukoyede said.

He assured that the Commission would sustain its fight against economic crimes and ensure that fraudsters are brought to justice.

“We will stop at nothing to ensure that anyone tarnishing Nigeria’s image through fraudulent activities is made to face the law,” he added.

Receiving the documents, Attiogbe commended the EFCC for restoring his confidence in the justice system.

“I almost gave up, but the EFCC rekindled my hope after I submitted my petition. I sincerely thank the Commission, especially the Ibadan Zonal Office, for its professionalism and integrity,” he said.

The restitution followed a final forfeiture order granted by Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, on November 13, 2024.

Alli, who was initially arraigned on a 33-count charge before it was amended to a single count, was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison. He was also ordered to sign an undertaking with the Department of State Services (DSS) to maintain good behaviour and desist from any future criminal activity.

The EFCC reaffirmed that the successful restitution serves as a reminder of its unwavering resolve to pursue financial crimes, protect citizens, and uphold the integrity of Nigeria’s justice system.