EDUCATION & TRAINING JOB | Massive Graduate & Exp. Academic and Non-academic Staff Recruitment at the University of Africa (181 Positions)

The University of Africa, Toru-Orua (UAT) is a new institution established by the Bayelsa State Government to be a Public-Private Higher Educational Institution for the production of outstanding quality graduates and renowned faculty members and committed to building partnerships with people, government and industry.

Applications are invited for the following positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY