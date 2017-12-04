EDUCATION & TRAINING JOB | Guidance Counsellor at Greensprings School

Greensprings School, is an independent, non-partisan, day and boarding school for boys and girls from 18months – 18years. We encourage students to be lifelong learners by instilling in them great confidence, respect and a consciousness of the needs of society.

Greensprings School began in 1985 in the heart of Anthony Village, Lagos. Today, we have established another state of the art campus on the Lekki Peninsula in Lagos. The Greensprings Community places great value on character and moral education as well on academics achievements. Our unique education ensures that boys and girls learn in the words of our school song.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Guidance Counsellor

Location: Lagos

Job Description

We are looking to hire a Female Guidance Counsellor with at least 5years of experience .

Candidate must have a Degree in Guidance and Counselling.



Application Closing Date

11th December, 2017.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and CV’s to:recruitment.lekki@greenspringsschool.com with “Guidance Counsellor” as the subject of the mail.

Note: Only qualified candidates will be contacted.