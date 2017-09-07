EDUCATION & TRAINING JOB | Chrisland University Massive Academic & Non-academic Staff Recruitment (123 Positions)

EDUCATION & TRAINING JOB | Chrisland University Massive Academic & Non-academic Staff Recruitment (123 Positions)

Chrisland University is a vision-driven private university approved by the Federal Government of Nigeria, with its take off site in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The aim of the University is to become a world class institution renown for intellectual freedom, ethical standards, research, community service & outstanding training of a new generation of leaders.

The University therefore invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following vacant positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY

You may also like

POLITICS & GOVERNMENT JOB | Ministry of Foreign Affairs Massive Academic Staff Recruitment (44 Positions)

The Directorate of Technical Aid Corps, Ministry of