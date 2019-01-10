Edo Power Supply To Improve As CCETC-Ossiomo Transmission Equipment Arrives Soon

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Wednesday said that transmission equipment, including transformers, cables, supply lines among others, are on the way from China to boost electricity supply in the state.

This is barely two weeks after the governor’s visit to the construction site where the 55 Megawatts CCETC-Ossiomo Power Plant in Ologbo near Benin City.

According to Obaseki, “the latest information made available to me by those tracking the movement of the equipment from China, said the transmission cables, transformers and other supply infrastructure have sailed out of China and heading to Nigeria.

“I have also been told that work is being fast-tracked on the 55-Megawatt power plant, which is coming from Saudi Arabia, to be positioned for sail out.”

The governor explained that “the current cycle of darkness foisted on electricity consumers in Edo State by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) is killing businesses and ruining social activities,” assuring that a new era was on the horizon with his administration’s bold initiatives.

He further said the April date for the commissioning of the first phase (5 Megawatts) of the project was realistic as the project partners were intensifying work on site.

Recall that after a tour of the site last week, Obaseki told journalists that “We believe that before the end of the first quarter of the year, the first 5MW would be delivered to light up government offices and streets within the Sapele Road corridor of Benin City.”