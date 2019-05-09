EcobankPay, PricePointe Partner On Digital Payment

EcobankPay, the lifestyle digital payment and collections service of Ecobank Nigeria has entered into a partnership with PricePointe Wholesale Club, a new entrant into the Nigerian retail sector, modeled after the America’s Costco and Sam’s Club, which started operations with the opening of its flagship warehouse at Ilupeju Industrial Crescent, Ilupeju Lagos.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Pointe Wholesale Club Ultra-Modern Warehouse, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan assured customers of seamless transactions through the bank’s multi-featured digital payment solution, EcobankPay.

He said: “Ecobank is highly delighted as a bank to be part of this great vision. We salute this concept and the courage of these young Nigerians behind this project. Count us as worthy partner. We assure customers of seamless, stress free and convenient transactions through our innovative digital payment solutions.”

He further explained that EcobankPay enables the merchant receive credit instantly and also permits easy tracking of customers business profiling for quick access to credit, adding that it is safe, fast and reduces the risk of security in terms of exposure to cash or pilfering of merchant’s credentials and does not require any cost to set up.

Also speaking at the Launch, Mr. Tayo Williams , the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PricePointe Wholesale Club, said:“PricePointe Club is pioneering this world-class multi-store multi-brand to provide a one-stop lifestyle shopping experience for Nigerians who want to shop in bulk conveniently, at a world class environment that’s convenient for them and their families, and most importantly, at really great prices.”

“With products and services sourced directly from manufacturers and providers, PricePointe club members will enjoy groceries, household items, appliances, insurance, flight tickets, petrol, diesel, and more at massive discounts you won’t find anywhere else; all of which are open to PricePointe club members. Retailers can also buy less than a carton but still enjoy Wholesale prices, as well as the convenient opportunity to shop from 6AM every day, including Sundays”, he added.