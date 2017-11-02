Ecobank Supports Import, Export Trade In Nigeria

One of the foremost banks in Nigeria, Ecobank Plc has decided to organise a customer forum for exporters and importers targeted at boosting trade and commerce in the country. The Country Head, Commercial Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Rotimi Morohunfola, said the forum is one of the several avenues by the bank to support promoters and stakeholders in export and import business.

He explained that the engagement which was basically an interactive session afforded the Bank the opportunity to obtain feedback from participants with a view to serving them better. According to him, “We take into cognizance the role of exporters and importers in the economy. The economy is largely driven by trade. That was why we decided to hold this forum to engage our customers, feel their pulse, and also bring in the regulators like Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to build capacity and further enlighten them on new trends and market practices.”

He also re-assured participants of the bank’s determination to support them at all times, urging them to continue to do business with the bank.

Presentations were made by Transaction Services Group, Treasury and Trade Operation departments of the bank. On support for small businesses, Head, SME, Commercial Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Sunkanmi Olowo, said the Bank had put in place several initiatives to promote small and medium enterprises (SMEs). According to him, “Ecobank is commonly regarded as SME friendly bank.