Bitcoin Climbs High of $6,450

Bitcoin climbed to a new all-time high of $6,450 on Wednesday, November, 1st boosted by bets the cryptocurrency economy could enter the financial mainstream after the world’s largest derivatives exchange operator said on Tuesday it would launch bitcoin futures.

ME Group Inc said it would provide a regulated trading venue for the cryptocurrency market and would launch the new derivatives in the fourth quarter of year 2017.

Bitcoin has had a bumper year with a more than sixfold increase in price, and has more than doubled in price since mid-September alone.

It was up 0.3 percent on Wednesday on the Luxembourg-based Bit stamp exchange.