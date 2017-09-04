Ecobank Quotes N12.53billion Commercial Papers on FMDQ

Ecobank Nigeria Limited has quoted N12.53 billion Series 2 Commercial Paper (CP) Notes under its N100 billion Multi-currency CP Programme on the platform of the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, FMDQ.

The count of CPs admitted onto the FMDQ platform year-to-date stands at 28.

As with securities quoted on FMDQ, these CPs will be availed global visibility effective governance and unprecedented transparency, as part of the value-add provided by the FMDQ Listings and Quotations Service.

According to the FMDQ, a formal quotation ceremony will follow in due course, but stressed that it remains committed to articulating, with the support of its key stakeholders, innovative ways to improve and make the Nigerian markets globally competitive, operationally excellent, liquid and diverse, in line with its mission to empower the financial markets to be innovative and credible, in support of the Nigerian economy.

The time to market of CPs registration and quotation, on FMDQ, lays credence to the efficiency of the FMDQ quotations process.