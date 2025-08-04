D’Tigress Make History With Fifth Straight Afrobasket Title, Extend Unbeaten Streak To 29 Games

Nigeria cements dominance in African women’s basketball with record-breaking win over Mali

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, has etched its name in the annals of African sports history by clinching a fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title, defeating Mali 78–64 in a thrilling final on Sunday night in Kigali, Rwanda.

The victory not only earned D’Tigress their seventh AfroBasket championship overall but also marked a historic milestone, as they became the first African team—male or female—to win the tournament five times in a row.

The win extended the team’s unbeaten streak in AfroBasket competition to 29 games, a remarkable run that dates back to 2015 and remains unmatched on the continent. Their dominance has set a new benchmark for consistency, excellence, and resilience in African women’s basketball.

Led by a dynamic blend of experienced players and rising talents, D’Tigress weathered Mali’s early pressure before pulling away with commanding precision and energy. Their triumph in Kigali adds yet another golden chapter to Nigeria’s growing legacy in international women’s basketball.

This latest title further solidifies D’Tigress as the undisputed queens of the court in Africa—and a force to reckon with on the global stage.