DPR Shuts down 44 Petrol Stations Over Non-renewal of Licences in A’Ibom

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Eket field office, says it has sealed 44 filling stations for failure to renew their licenses in the state.

The Operations Controller of DPR in Akwa Ibom, Mr Tamunoiminabo Kingsley-Sundaye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket, Akwa Ibom, on Monday.

He said the licenses of the petroleum marketers expired two years ago and they did not deem it fit to renew them.

He said the filling stations were sealed when the department carried out routine inspection of filling stations in Uyo and its environs two weeks ago.

“The department has sealed 44 filling stations for refusing to renew their licenses in the state.