Dortmund Edge Past Ulsan To Secure FIFA Club World Cup Knockout Spot

German giants Borussia Dortmund progressed to the Round of 16 in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korean side Ulsan HD in Group F’s final match, held at the Bank of America Stadium in Cincinnati.

Despite the uninspired atmosphere of thousands of empty seats, Dortmund delivered just enough to top the group. The decisive goal came courtesy of Daniel Svensson, who calmly converted a low cross from 19-year-old Jobe Bellingham, marking the Englishman’s first assist since his transfer from Sunderland.

Bellingham came close to doubling the lead with a powerful volley that just missed the target. Yan Couto’s late attempt to seal the match was also denied by an acrobatic fingertip save from Ulsan goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo, who put in a man-of-the-match performance with eight total saves — seven of them in a relentless first half.

Elsewhere in Group F, Brazil’s Fluminense secured second place following a goalless draw with South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, who were eliminated after finishing third.

Despite the narrow scoreline, Dortmund dominated statistically. The German side recorded 28 shots, an expected goals (xG) value of 3.35, and controlled 60% of possession, showcasing their offensive intent.

Star players included Karim Adeyemi, who created constant danger on the flank, and Bellingham, who showed both aggression and attacking flair. He picked up a yellow card for a hard tackle in the first half and registered seven shots before being subbed off in the 58th minute.

The win sets up a Round of 16 clash on July 2 in Atlanta against the runners-up of Group E, where Inter Milan currently sit behind Argentina’s River Plate ahead of their final matchup.

Fluminense will face Group E’s top finisher on June 30 in Charlotte, aiming to advance further in the tournament.