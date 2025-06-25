MultiChoice Slashes DStv Decoder Price By 50% To Boost Subscriber Base

MultiChoice Nigeria has slashed the price of its DStv decoder by 50%, reducing it from ₦20,000 to ₦10,000 in a bid to attract new customers and address a recent drop in subscriptions.

The company announced the price cut on Tuesday, stating it forms part of a broader strategy to reward loyalty, enhance value, and make its offerings more accessible to Nigerian households.

Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, described the move as a key part of the company’s ongoing ‘We Got You’ campaign.

“We want to ensure our customers feel appreciated and have access to the best entertainment every day,” he said. “The campaign is about making premium content more accessible and showing that DStv is more than just football — it’s a home for movies, dramas, kids’ shows, and news.”

In addition to the decoder price slash, MultiChoice also introduced a limited-time promotional offer: subscribers who pay in full for their current DStv package between June 16 and July 31, 2025, will be upgraded to the next package tier for free.

The company said both initiatives are direct responses to the economic realities facing many Nigerians. This comes on the heels of MultiChoice’s loss of 1.4 million subscribers across Africa between March 2023 and March 2025.

It also follows a series of price hikes on DStv and GOtv bouquets — first in April 2023, then November 2023, and most recently in May 2024 — which have drawn criticism from subscribers.

With this latest campaign, MultiChoice is repositioning DStv as a daily value platform, encouraging viewers to explore a wider range of content beyond sports, and ultimately strengthen its foothold in the competitive pay-TV market.