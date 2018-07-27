Don offers ideas to boost economy, as Gbola Sokoya turns 60

Professor of Management at Middle Tennessee State University, Prof. Sesan Kim Sokoya, on Thursday, July 26, offered ideas on how the Nigerian economy can be boosted with adequate economic clusters. Professor Sokoya was speaking in Lagos at the special public lecture organised by Pinnacle Leadership and Entrepreneurial Academy Nigeria Limited in celebration of the firm’s chairman, Mr. Gbola Sokoya, on the occasion of the latter’s 60th birthday. The theme of the lecture was ‘Sustainable National Development in a Globalized Economy: Modern Prescriptions’.

The Associate Dean for Graduate and Executive Education at MTSU explained that economic clusters in Nigeria should be made effective saying: “Economic clusters in Nigeria should have their own identities. They should be built with the presence of enabling factors such as internet access and adequate power supply.”

He also highlighted the lack of coordinated policies to grow economic clusters as a challenge to the feasibility of these institutions. He said: “It has been discovered that all the free trade zones in Nigeria such as the Calabar Free Trade Zone, Kano Free Trade Zone and the Lekki Free Trade Zone – all suffer from power outages, language differences and serious corruption. How can the economy grow with these issues?”

There was also a Panel Discussion with discussants comprising the CEO of Benin Electricity Distribution Plc, Mrs. Funke Osibodu; Executive Secretary, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption and chairman-designate, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, Prof. Bolaji Owasonye; CEO of Asset & Resource Management Holding Company, Mrs. Jumoke Ogundare and CEO of SwiftThink Limited, Mr. Ayoola Jolayemi. The panel was moderated by Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN).

Present at the lecture were technocrats and captains of industries including Director of the Bureau for Public Enterprise, Mr. Alex Okoh, who represented the chairman of the occasion, Mr. Felix Ohiwerei; acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr. Mohammed Dikwa (MNIM) who represented the honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Elepe of Epe Sagamu, Oba Adewale Osiberu and chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay amongst others.

There was also a presentation of two new books at the occasion by the celebrant, Mr. Gbola Sokoya. The titles were ‘Make Your Calling and Election Sure’ and ‘Core Values of Divine Champions’.