Domestic Airlines Contribute $449.7m Annually To Nigeria’s GDP — IATA

Nigeria’s domestic airlines are boosting the economy with a direct contribution of $449.7 million annually and the creation of nearly 30,000 jobs, according to a new report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The report, titled The Value of Air Transport to Nigeria’s Economy, underscores the critical role of aviation in driving growth. Overall, the sector contributes $2.5 billion yearly to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), accounting for 0.7 per cent of national output.

IATA data shows the aviation sector directly employs 39,500 people, while the wider value chain—including airlines, airports, air navigation services, civil aviation manufacturing, and tourism—supports more than 217,000 jobs.

Breaking down the figures, IATA noted that in addition to the $449.7 million and 29,900 jobs linked directly to airlines, airports and air navigation service providers, along with civil aviation manufacturing, add $252.4 million to the economy and 9,600 jobs. The report also revealed that international tourists spend $760.2 million annually in Nigeria, fueling demand for local goods and services.

Tourism supported by aviation alone contributes $454.1 million to GDP and sustains 66,600 jobs.

Commenting on the findings, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, Kamil Alawadhi, described aviation as “a powerful engine for economic and social development.” He added, “Nigeria’s National Day is a good opportunity to reflect on the immense value aviation brings to the country.”

Alawadhi highlighted improved affordability in air travel, noting that between 2011 and 2023, average real airfares in Nigeria dropped by 43 per cent. However, he stressed that cost remains a barrier, as the average Nigerian still needs to work 37.6 days to afford a ticket.

The report further showed that Nigerians took 40 flights per 1,000 people in 2023, while the country handled 195,700 tonnes of air cargo—evidence of aviation’s role in facilitating trade and commerce.

Despite these gains, Nigeria’s international connectivity has weakened. The IATA report indicated that only one per cent of all international passengers arriving in the country connect to onward destinations. Since 2014, Nigeria’s international air connectivity index has declined by 1.5 per cent within Africa and by 21 per cent with other regions.

Still, international travel remains vital. In 2023, international departures made up 23 per cent of all Origin-Destination flights. Of the 2.1 million passengers departing Nigeria, 38 per cent flew to Europe, 23 per cent to other African countries, and 18 per cent to North America.