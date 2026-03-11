Facebook Instagram Linkedin X Youtube
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Home Sectors BANKING & FINANCE Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, March 11th, 2026

Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, March 11th, 2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today (Fri. April. 28, 2023)

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the naira closed at 1381 per $1 on Wednesday, March 11th, 2026. The naira traded as high as 1415 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Tuesday. This is brought to you by Bizwatch Nigeria.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players sell a dollar for ₦1420 and buy at ₦1400 on Tuesday 10th March, 2026, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)Black Market Exchange Rate Today
Selling Rate₦1420
Buying Rate₦1400

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)CBN Rate Today
Highest Rate₦1415
Lowest Rate₦1381

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Enugu Air secures operating license in record-breaking 6 months

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2026 - BizWatchNigeria.Ng
MORE STORIES

NERC orders registration for all private transmission substations

BizWatchNigeria.Ng
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.