Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, January 7, 2026

The Nigerian Naira traded on a steady but guarded footing against the United States Dollar on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, as foreign exchange markets adjusted to post-holiday economic activity and renewed demand pressures.

Early market data from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), alongside insights from informal trading channels, suggest that the local currency has entered a consolidation phase following the festive slowdown. This period of relative calm comes as businesses and financial institutions return to full-scale operations for the new calendar year.

At the official trading window, the Naira was quoted at approximately ₦1,432.00 per dollar at market open. This represents a modest softening from levels recorded earlier in the week, when the exchange rate briefly hovered near the ₦1,428.00 threshold. Currency dealers and analysts attribute the marginal shift to increased demand for foreign exchange linked to the resumption of import financing, manufacturing inputs, and service payments.

Parallel Market Dynamics

In the parallel foreign exchange market, often referred to as the black market, the Dollar continued to command a higher premium. Traders operating across key commercial centres, including Lagos and Abuja, reported buying rates ranging between ₦1,485.00 and ₦1,500.00 per dollar.

Despite the persistent spread between official and unofficial markets, the gap has remained relatively stable in recent weeks. Market observers note that this stability reflects the Central Bank of Nigeria’s sustained liquidity management efforts and measured foreign exchange supply to authorised dealers, which have helped dampen speculative pressures seen in previous quarters.

Policy Expectations and Market Outlook

Investor sentiment remains firmly anchored on the Central Bank’s policy posture heading into the first quarter of 2026. Participants are closely monitoring signals on whether the apex bank will expand dollar liquidity further to accommodate anticipated retail and corporate demand as economic activity accelerates.

By midday, analysts projected that the official NFEM closing rates would likely settle within the ₦1,430.00 to ₦1,435.00 band, provided no unexpected supply shocks or late-session volatility emerges.

Overall, the Naira’s performance reflects a market in transition—balancing improved stability with underlying structural demand for foreign exchange as Nigeria’s economy resets for the year ahead.