Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, February 3rd, 2026

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the naira closed at 1470.00 per $1 on Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026. The naira traded as high as 1381.00 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Monday.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Official CBN/NFEM Exchange Rate (Central Bank / Formal Market)

Official rate (CBN / Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market): ~₦1,390 – ₦1,400 per $1 USD (mid-market/official) — based on NFEM/CBN data tracking 02/03-26 trading activity.

Note: The official rate is the one typically reported by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and used for formal transactions through commercial banks, corporate deals, and FMDQ/NFEM platforms.

Black Market / Parallel (Aboki) Exchange Rate

Black market selling rate: Approx ₦1,460 – ₦1,485 per $1 USD

Approx Black market buying rate: Approx ₦1,440 – ₦1,470 per $1 USD

These figures reflect the parallel market rates reported around February 2-3 based on local BDC operator information and marketplace tracking.

Summary Table — USD ₦ Exchange Rates

Market Type Exchange Rate (₦ per $1 USD) CBN / Official/NFEM ~₦1,390 – ₦1,400 Black Market / Parallel ~₦1,460 – ₦1,485 Typical Aboki Buying ~₦1,440 Typical Aboki Selling ~₦1,470

(These rates fluctuate intraday and vary by location, liquidity, and dealer margin.)

