Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, February 17th, 2026

Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Boluwatife Oshadiya
The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the naira closed at 1342.54 per $1 on Tuesday, February 17th, 2026. The naira traded as high as 1353.15 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Monday. This is brought to you by Bizwatch Nigeria.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at the Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) shows that players are selling a dollar for ₦1,400 and buying at ₦1,380 on Monday, February 16, 2026, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC) operators.

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals and businesses seeking foreign exchange transactions to approach authorised banks and official forex channels.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)Black Market Exchange Rate Today
Selling Rate₦1,400
Buying Rate₦1,380

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)CBN Rate Today
Highest Rate₦1,353
Lowest Rate₦1,342

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may differ slightly from what is captured in this article, as prices vary depending on transaction volume, location, and dealer margins.

