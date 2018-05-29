Dollar Slips by 0.2% Against Rivals

The United States of America dollar index on Monday, May 28, against ibasket of six major currencies dipped 0.2 per cent to 93.988 after rising to 94.248 on Friday, its highest since Nov. 14.

The greenback was up 0.05 per cent at 109.400 yen after going as high as 109.830 on a slight ebb in risk aversion after US President Donald Trump said on Sunday a US team had arrived in North Korea to prepare for a proposed summit between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump had initially pulled out of the summit last week, which had sapped broader investor risk appetite and helped push the dollar to a two-week trough of 108.955 yen on Thursday.

The Australian dollar, which is sensitive to shifts in risk sentiment, gained 0.25 per cent to $0.7569 after shedding 0.4 per cent on Friday. The New Zealand dollar advanced 0.4 per cent to $0.6945 after losing 0.2 per cent on Friday.

The Canadian dollar extended Friday’s losses to touch C$1.2992 per dollar, its weakest since May 8. It had retreated roughly 0.8 per cent on Friday as crude prices tumbled.