Dollar Retreats from Three-week High

The United States of America dollar, on Tuesday, June 12, retreated from a three-week high after a U.S.-North Korea summit aimed at the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

The dollar fell Tuesday as data showed U.S. consumer prices rose in May, matching analysts’ forecasts and reinforcing the view the Federal Reserve would raise short-term interest rates gradually.

At 8:35 a.m. (1235 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was down 0.01 percent at 93.566.

The greenback was 0.1 percent lower against a basket of its peers. It jumped to a three-week top JPY= against the yen of 110.49 and was last at 110.25.

Meanwhile, the British Pound Sterling surged by 0.1 percent GBP=D3 as a crucial parliamentary debate began on amendments to Britain’s European Union withdrawal bill.