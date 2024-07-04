DisCos Release New Electricity Tariff Increase For Band A Customers

On Wednesday, a few of Nigeria’s power distribution firms (DisCos) made the announcement that their Band A customers’ electricity rates would be increased.

According to remarks made on the X accounts of a few of the country’s distribution corporations, the upward reassessment will begin on July 1. Customers in Band A will now pay N209.5/kWh, up from the previous cost of N206.80/kWh, according to the distribution firms.

Additionally, they mentioned that there will be no changes to the tariffs for Bands B, C, D, and E.The firms claimed that higher charges were the result of the 2024 MYTO adjustment for Band A consumers.

What the Discos are saying

Taking to its X account, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc (PHED) said:

“Dear esteemed customers, Please be informed that there is an upward tariff review for our Band A feeders from N206.80/kWh to N209.5/kwh effective 1st July 2024. The guaranteed availability of a minimum of 20 hrs per day still stands.

“The tariff for Bands B, C, D, and E remains unchanged.”

Similarly, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (Kaduna Electric) said:

“Dear esteemed customers, the management of Kaduna Electric informs the public of an upward review in the tariff of Band A feeders from N206.80/kWh to N209.5/kWh.

“The review is effective from 1st July 2024 and affects prepaid and postpaid customers. Kaduna Electric assures customers on its Band A feeders of the continued availability of 20-24 hrs daily as stipulated in the service-based tariff regime”.

“Effective immediately, the tariff will be adjusted from N206.80/kWh to N209.50/kWh. This review has been duly approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) as captured in the mIn April, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) ordered the immediate upward review of electricity tariffs. multi-year tariff supplementary order,” a statement signed by Acting Managing Director, IBEDC, Francis Agoha, read.

Similar posts were made by Ikeja Electricity (IE) and Abuja DisCo (ABEDC).