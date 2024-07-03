Stanbic IBTC Set To Host Bloom Weekend

Stanbic IBTC Holdings has announced the date for its annual women’s event tagged ‘Bloom Weekend’, coming up in July 2024. This dynamic event will celebrate women in its Blue Blossom community and feature several components including a yoga session, village market, the Ladies At The Table Empowerment Series (LATTES), an all-day trade fair, and Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SME) masterclasses.

The theme for the 2024 Bloom Weekend is ‘With Her. For Her.’ and it is scheduled to take place at the prestigious Landmark Events Centre on Saturday, 27 July 2024. A major part of the event, the Ladies at The Table Empowerment Series (LATTES), will feature conversations with industry experts and thought leaders, on financial independence and stability, emotional well-being, and breaking barriers in career and business.

Following the LATTES session, the Blue Blossom trade fair will feature a broad showcase of products and services from women-owned businesses across various business segments. Attendees can shop at discounted rates, network with fellow women, and discover investment opportunities. With a focus on economic empowerment, the trade fair will bridge the financing gap for women-owned businesses.

Regarding the upcoming event, Olajumoke Bello, Head, Enterprise Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised women’s indispensable contributions to societal progress. She ardently voiced the necessity to stand beside women and aid them in surmounting the obstacles that frequently obstruct their path on the journey to attaining financial prowess.

“Our dedicated Blue Blossom community was formed to transform this vision into an actionable reality. Through our Blue Blossom initiatives, we equip women with resources, financial aid and advisory to help them achieve stated business objectives. The ultimate ambition of the Blue Blossom community is to foster an environment where women are encouraged and empowered to unlock their capabilities and achieve their utmost potential,” Olajumoke said.

Nike Bajomo, Executive Director, Business Development, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers added that through the Blue Blossom Community and initiatives like the annual LATTES conference, Stanbic IBTC is paving the way for a future where gender disparity in the business world is significantly diminished; and where a more inclusive and equitable landscape is created for women to thrive in career and business.

Inviting the general public to this year’s event, Nike said; “Women who are new to, and already part of, the Blossom community are all invited to participate in this transformative weekend event. Whether you are an established entrepreneur, a budding professional, or simply passionate about women’s empowerment, the Bloom Weekend promises inspiration, knowledge-sharing, and meaningful interactions. Register now by visiting www.stanbicibtc.com”.

Committed to fostering economic growth and empowering individuals and businesses, Stanbic IBTC continues to champion gender equality and provide tailored financial solutions for women.