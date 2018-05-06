Digital Broadcasting Firm, Medife Media, Expands to Tanzania

Toggle title +

Global specialist in technology and digital broadcasting solutions, as well as Africa’s premier advertising glass specialist, Medife Media, has expanded its business to Tanzania

Medife Media just completed a landmark installation at the Guarantee Trust Bank, GTB, head office in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

Speaking on the expansion, Ifeanyi Asiodu, CEO, Medife Media, enthused; “This project is the first installation in Tanzania that digitalises window space with translucent LED technology.

“Although challenging in terms of logistics and design, this project will stand out as a world class hi-tech installation which promotes the adaptation of digital technology within commercial property development.” Medife Media a subsidiary of Medife Consulting Ltd and forms part of the Advertising Glass Group.