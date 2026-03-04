KEY POINTS

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, warns that the escalating Iran conflict and oil price surge will force central banks to keep interest rates elevated well into 2026.

Brent crude has surged above $87 a barrel, jumping over 9% in a single session, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has climbed past $83.

The “supply-side shock” stems from Iranian threats to ignite vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a passage carrying roughly 20% of the world’s crude supply.

Investors are advised to prepare for a “repricing of interest rate expectations” as energy costs feed directly into transport, food production, and household bills.

MAIN STORY

Nigel Green, head of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, has issued a stark warning to global investors: the era of expected rate cuts may be over for now. As Brent crude edges toward $90, Green argues that the magnitude and velocity of the current price spike fundamentally alter the global inflation outlook. With energy costs embedded in every supply chain, the “higher-for-longer” narrative for interest rates is regaining dominance.

The financial expert noted that bond yields are already adjusting to reflect reduced confidence in near-term borrowing cost reductions. This environment has triggered a flight to safety, with capital gravitating toward U.S. dollar-denominated assets and Treasury bills. Green cautioned that the disruption to the Strait of Hormuz is not a typical volatility episode but a structural risk that could persist for months, compressing corporate margins and straining growth in energy-importing regions like Europe and Asia.

To safeguard wealth, deVere Group is urging clients to stress-test portfolios against higher inflation assumptions. Green suggests that selective allocation to energy producers and real assets can provide a necessary counterbalance when input costs rise. He emphasized that companies with strong pricing power and resilient cash flows will be better equipped to navigate an environment where monetary policy flexibility is rapidly narrowing.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“When oil surges with this magnitude and velocity, inflation doesn’t edge up slowly, it gathers force rapidly,” stated Nigel Green , CEO of deVere Group.

, CEO of deVere Group. “A renewed energy shock of this scale reduces the scope for rate cuts and raises the probability that monetary policy remains restrictive for longer than investors had assumed.”

“This is not a typical volatility episode driven by sentiment alone. This is a supply-side shock with tangible macroeconomic consequences.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Investors are expected to pivot toward commodity-linked exposures to hedge against inflationary supply shocks.

Central banks will likely issue more hawkish guidance in upcoming meetings as energy-driven headline inflation begins to seep into core readings.

Market analysts will closely monitor corporate earnings forecasts for sectors heavily dependent on energy-intensive supply chains.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the spike in oil prices is no longer just a geopolitical concern but a direct threat to the global interest rate pivot. Nigel Green insists that investors who act decisively to reposition for higher-for-longer rates will be the only ones equipped to protect their wealth in this renewed inflationary environment.