DeepSeek introduces creator mode for building custom AI plugins

KEY POINTS

DeepSeek has introduced a creator mode that allows users to build custom plugins using plain English instructions.

Demonstrations included tools for rendering 3D models and a video editing workbench.

The move expands the Chinese AI developer’s efforts to build agents capable of handling complex tasks.

DeepSeek also released an enhanced coding assistant designed to resolve software issues with minimal human intervention.

MAIN STORY

Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek has introduced a creator mode that allows users to build custom plugins by describing what they want in plain English, as it expands its efforts to develop AI agents capable of carrying out complex tasks.

The new feature enables users to turn ideas into reusable plugins without having to build every tool from scratch. The company’s Harness team announced the development in a post on X, describing creator mode as a way to turn ideas into plugins users can put to work.

DeepSeek demonstrated how the feature could be used to create tools for rendering 3D models and a video editing workbench through written instructions.

The development adds to competition among major AI developers in China and the United States to build AI agents that can perform more complicated tasks for professionals and everyday users. These include software development, financial research and other work that would ordinarily require multiple steps and tools.

DeepSeek’s agent offering is currently more focused on developers than casual users, placing its latest developments within the growing competition for AI-powered coding and software engineering services.

Earlier this year, the company established its Harness team to concentrate on developing the software infrastructure needed to support AI agents. The team is working towards making DeepSeek’s agents more competitive with AI coding services offered by US companies, including Anthropic.

The company also released an enhanced coding assistant on Saturday. The tool is designed to identify and resolve software issues proactively while requiring limited human supervision.

THE ISSUES

Creator mode points to a shift from AI tools that primarily respond to prompts towards systems that can be configured to perform specific tasks repeatedly.

For developers and businesses, custom plugins could reduce the effort required to build specialised tools for particular workflows. Instead of developing every function independently, users can describe the task they want a plugin to perform and use the resulting tool within their work.

However, the usefulness of such tools will depend on how reliably they perform, how easily users can customise them and whether they can handle complex tasks without frequent human correction.

The competition is also significant for companies developing AI coding products. As agents take on more of the work involved in writing, testing and fixing software, the value of these services will increasingly depend on how much work they can complete with limited human involvement.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“turn ideas into plugins that you can use.” – DeepSeek Harness team, in a post on X.

WHAT’S NEXT

DeepSeek’s next challenge will be to demonstrate how reliably creator mode and its coding assistant can perform outside controlled demonstrations. Their adoption will depend on the quality of the tools users can build and the extent to which the agents can complete tasks with minimal supervision.

BOTTOM LINE

DeepSeek’s creator mode gives users a way to build custom AI plugins through plain English instructions. The launch strengthens the company’s push into AI agents and developer tools as competition intensifies between Chinese and US technology companies.