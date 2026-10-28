Dangote stake lifts Kenya Pipeline to fourth most valuable firm on NSE

By Emmanuella Opara | October 28th 2026

KEY POINTS

Kenya Pipeline Company has become the fourth most valuable company on the Nairobi Securities Exchange following a rally in its shares.

Its market capitalisation rose to KSh250.79bn after Aliko Dangote acquired a 24.76 per cent stake.

The company’s shares climbed 9.96 per cent to a record KSh13.80 on Wednesday, extending gains to five consecutive trading sessions.

Dangote has reportedly outlined plans to invest a further $1.5bn in expanding the pipeline network.

MAIN STORY

Kenya Pipeline Company has risen to become the fourth most valuable company on the Nairobi Securities Exchange after a sharp increase in its share price following Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote’s acquisition of a major stake in the oil infrastructure firm.

The company’s shares gained 9.96 per cent to reach a record KSh13.80 on Wednesday, extending their rally to five consecutive trading sessions. The increase lifted its market capitalisation to KSh250.79bn, representing a gain of KSh86.14bn, or approximately $662.6m.

The shares have advanced 52.32 per cent during the rally, pushing the company ahead of established firms including Co-operative Bank of Kenya, East African Breweries and Absa Bank Kenya.

KPC now ranks behind Safaricom, valued at KSh1.33tn, Equity Group at KSh361.33bn and KCB Group at KSh273.14bn. Its market value has surpassed Co-operative Bank’s KSh215.33bn and East African Breweries’ KSh213.11bn.

The rally followed Dangote’s acquisition of approximately 24.76 per cent of KPC through a block trade involving 4.5 billion shares valued at KSh42.5bn. The transaction made him the company’s largest private shareholder and drew increased investor attention to its role in transporting petroleum products across East Africa.

KPC operates a pipeline network that transports fuel from the port of Mombasa to inland markets, making it an important component of the region’s energy distribution infrastructure.

Dangote has also outlined plans to invest an additional $1.5bn in expanding the network, according to reports cited in the source. However, details of the proposed funding and implementation timetable have not been disclosed.

The proposed expansion has contributed to investor expectations about the company’s future growth, with a larger network potentially supporting increased fuel transportation volumes and regional distribution.

Nevertheless, the share price gains do not guarantee improved earnings. KPC’s future performance will depend on the execution of expansion plans, demand for pipeline transportation services and its ability to translate increased activity into sustainable revenue.

The company was listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange in March 2026, providing investors with an opportunity to buy shares in a major part of Kenya’s energy infrastructure. Its rapid rise in market value highlights the influence that a prominent investor and expectations of future expansion can have on market sentiment towards a newly listed company.

THE ISSUES

KPC’s rise reflects investor interest following Dangote’s entry as its largest private shareholder and expectations surrounding the proposed expansion of its pipeline network.

The company’s infrastructure role gives it a position in the transportation of petroleum products across East Africa. An expanded network could support higher transportation volumes, although the scale of any resulting financial gains remains uncertain.

The rally also illustrates the difference between market valuation and business performance. While the share price has increased sharply, the company’s ability to sustain that valuation will depend on operational results and the delivery of its proposed expansion.

WHAT’S NEXT

Investors will be watching for further details on the proposed $1.5bn expansion, including its financing, implementation timetable and potential impact on KPC’s operations.

The company’s ability to sustain its market position will also depend on demand for pipeline services and whether future investment translates into stronger revenue and earnings.

BOTTOM LINE

Dangote’s acquisition of a 24.76 per cent stake has helped propel Kenya Pipeline Company to fourth place by market value on the Nairobi Securities Exchange. Whether the rally is sustained will depend on the company’s operational performance and progress towards its proposed expansion.