Customs Seek Public Collaboration To Combat Illicit Drugs And Smuggling

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has urged Nigerians to actively partner with them in the fight against smuggling and illicit drug activities.

This appeal was made during a press briefing at the Customs Training College on Monday, 25th November 2024, by the Coordinator of the Joint Border Patrol Team, Sector 2, South-West Zone, Lagos, Deputy Comptroller Mohammed Shaibu.

DC Shaibu highlighted the critical role of public cooperation in dismantling smuggling networks and curbing the circulation of illegal substances.

He stressed that the collective efforts of citizens and government agencies are vital to safeguarding Nigeria’s economy and ensuring national security.

In carrying out its core mandate and aligning with the federal government’s zero-tolerance policy on illegal activities, the coordinator reported significant seizures over the past four weeks. Among the items confiscated were: 674kg of cannabis sativa, 816 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each), 802 jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit (25 litres each), 285 bales of used clothing, 61 jumbo sacks of used shoes, Eight units of used vehicles, with te duty-paid value of these seizures was estimated at ₦556,431,200.

Additionally, ₦8,020,000 was deposited into the federation account from the auctioning of seized Premium Motor Spirit, which could not be stored due to its flammable nature.

Focusing on illicit drug interceptions, DC Shaibu disclosed that 674kg of cannabis sativa was seized during routine patrol operations at Idi-Iroko and Imeko areas of Ogun State.

“ The confiscated narcotics have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and necessary action.” He added.

Shaibu warned of the severe consequences of illicit drugs in circulation, linking them to organised crime, violence, banditry, kidnapping, and health crises.

He called on the public to shun all forms of involvement in illegal substances.

In a related development, the NCS arrested 34 illegal migrants during border patrol operations and transferred them to the Nigeria Immigration Service for prosecution.

DC Shaibu reiterated the NCS’s commitment to disrupting smuggling and the trade supply chain of illegal substances, urging Nigerians to join forces with the Customs Service to eradicate these practices and ensure a safer society.