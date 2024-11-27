Ikechukwu Ugwu Appointed Chief Marketing Officer Of 9PSB To Drive Growth And Innovation

9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Nigeria’s leading digital payment service bank dedicated to advancing financial inclusion, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ikechukwu Ugwu as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer, effective November 4, 2024.

Ikechukwu is a highly accomplished marketing professional with over a decade of experience across various industries, including telecommunications, e-commerce, digital advertising, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and fintech. His track record of driving transformative product marketing initiatives has significantly influenced the African market landscape.

Branka Mracajac, Chief Executive Officer of 9 Payment Service Bank, expressed enthusiasm about Ikechukwu’s appointment: “We are excited to welcome Ikechukwu to our leadership team. His extensive experience in marketing and his innovative approach to brand strategy, will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our services and strengthen our position in the market. We are confident that his vision will help us reach new heights in our mission to promote financial inclusion across Nigeria.”

In his new role, Ikechukwu will leverage his deep understanding of Nigeria’s marketing communications landscape to develop and implement strategic growth and brand marketing initiatives to support the achievement of organisational goals and objectives.

He is committed to fostering a culture of creativity and innovation within the marketing team to further align with the company’s growth objectives.

Ikechukwu Ugwu said, “I am honoured to join 9PSB at such an exciting time for the organization. I look forward to working with the talented team here to enhance our marketing strategies and reach even more individuals and businesses in need of accessible financial solutions. Together, we will continue to build on the strong foundation that 9PSB has established and drive meaningful change in the lives of our customers.”

Before joining 9PSB, Ikechukwu served as the Divisional Head of Growth Marketing at Interswitch, where he played a key role in strengthening the Interswitch brand, driving customer acquisition and retention through innovative campaigns and partnerships. He was also responsible for expanding Interswitch’s footprints to key markets across West and East Africa.

9PSB is poised for continued growth under Ikechukwu’s leadership, as it strives to deliver exceptional financial services that empower individuals and businesses across Nigeria.