Customs MMAC Generates ₦97.1bn Records 20.92% Revenue Growth In FH Of 2025

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Murtala Muhammed Area Command (MMAC), has recorded an impressive ₦97.1 billion revenue generation in the first half of 2025, marking a 20.92 per cent increase from the ₦80.3 billion collected during the same period in 2024.

This was disclosed by the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Michael Awe, during a media briefing held on Wednesday at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to Awe, the revenue performance was driven by increased compliance among traders, strict transaction monitoring, rapid response to irregularities, and proactive blockage of revenue leakages.

“The Command generated a total of ₦97,157,711,817.56 between January and June 2025. This is against ₦80,351,299,068 recorded in the same period last year, an increase of ₦16.8 billion”.

“ We owe this achievement to the dedication of our officers, support from stakeholders, and the growing compliance level among importers and agents,” Awe stated.

The Area Controller also highlighted key anti-smuggling feats achieved in the second quarter of 2025, with seizures of prohibited items valued at over ₦792.7 million in duty-paid terms.

Among the intercepted items were: 18 Tippmann semi-automatic calibre paintball markers and 32 empty tank cylinders (₦18.3m DPV), 20 ballistic helmets (₦2m DPV), 75 bags of pangolin scales weighing 3,765kg (₦772.3m DPV).

“These seizures are the results of robust intelligence, intensified surveillance, and the professionalism of our officers. The Command remains unwavering in enforcing trade laws and curbing all forms of illegal trade,” he said.

Reiterating the Command’s commitment to productive partnerships, Awe noted that the MMAC maintained strong relationships with stakeholders, which facilitated smoother operations and enhanced decision-making processes.

“In fostering inter-agency collaboration, we organised a sporting competition in Q2 featuring games such as table tennis, volleyball, football, and more. These engagements have not only promoted physical fitness and unity but also created a relaxed atmosphere for strategic dialogue,” he said.

In a further push to modernise operations, the Controller disclosed that the integration of ICT tools, such as the ‘B’ Odogwu system, has contributed significantly to minimising delays and bottlenecks in cargo clearance.

“We are embracing digital solutions to improve efficiency and transparency. The ICT integration is proving effective in streamlining processes and reducing operational frictions,” he explained.

Comptroller Awe expressed profound gratitude to the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, for his leadership, while praising officers of the Command for their dedication and resilience.

“We remain committed to revenue generation, anti-smuggling efforts, and stakeholder cooperation. Our doors remain open to collaboration that drives national growth and operational excellence,” he concluded.