Customs Engage International Airlines On Currency Declaration Compliance

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in collaboration with law enforcement and regulatory agencies, has held a sensitisation session for international airline operators to strengthen compliance with Nigeria’s currency declaration laws and anti-money laundering efforts.

The exercise, held at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, was aimed at enhancing awareness among airline operators on their roles in enforcing declaration requirements for inbound and outbound passengers, the NCS National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, said in a statement on Monday.

Officials reminded airline operators of the regulatory requirement for passengers carrying over $10,000 or its equivalent to declare the funds to authorities, warning that non-compliance could lead to seizure, investigation, and prosecution under Nigeria’s anti-money laundering laws.

Airlines were urged to support enforcement through in-flight announcements, distribution of declaration forms, and cooperation during customs checks. The session also covered the mandatory submission of electronic passenger manifests before arrival, including full passenger details and flight numbers, to enable targeted risk assessments and enhance border surveillance.

Assistant Comptroller of Customs in charge of the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Unit, Salihu Mas’ud, who led the session, noted that the NCS has dedicated posts for currency declarations, secondary search rooms, and established systems to improve compliance monitoring.

“We have secured the commitment of airline operators to make announcements on board, and with these measures, we expect higher compliance,” Mas’ud said, adding that the NCS will continue to strengthen enforcement mechanisms to ensure prompt detection of violations for investigation and prosecution.

The NCS emphasised the importance of inter-agency collaboration to curb illicit financial flows, terrorism financing, and smuggling of undeclared funds, stating that continued partnerships with airline operators, airport authorities, and intelligence agencies are critical to securing Nigeria’s borders.