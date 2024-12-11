Customs Brings Hope To Katsina Pupils With Free Healthcare And Learning Materials

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Katsina Area Command, has extended its impact beyond its traditional duties by offering much-needed support to pupils of Hassan Usman Science Primary School.

In a press statement issued by the Assistant Superintendent of Customs Bello Isah, the Acting Public Relations Officer of the Command, on 11th December 2024, revealed that the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Abba-Aji Idris, unveiled a two-pronged initiative aimed at uplifting the schoolchildren.

The initiative includes free medical services for the pupils, granting them access to healthcare at the Customs clinic, and the donation of educational materials such as exercise books, whiteboards, pens, and pencils to enhance the learning environment.

According to the statement, “We understand that children are prone to minor injuries and illnesses, and we want to ensure they receive prompt care without any financial burden,” Idris stated. “Our clinic is staffed with qualified doctors and nurses ready to serve the pupils and teachers at no cost. This initiative is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and underscores our commitment to efficient healthcare delivery in Katsina State.”

‘’This free healthcare service, coupled with the donation of educational supplies, provides significant relief to parents in the community, particularly during these economically challenging times.’’

Beyond meeting immediate needs, the Customs Service is also focused on raising awareness among pupils about the dangers of smuggling and its adverse effects on the national economy. “These young ones are the future of our country; we want them to understand the role of Customs and the importance of safeguarding the nation’s economy.” It reads.

Receiving the educational materials on behalf of the school, Dr. Halima Umar, Katsina State Local Government Education Secretary, expressed deep appreciation for the Customs Service’s thoughtful intervention.

“This gesture will significantly improve the learning conditions for our pupils,” she said. “The free medical services will also provide peace of mind to parents and teachers alike.”

”The Command’s initiative serves as a shining example of how government agencies can contribute to community development. By addressing critical needs in education and healthcare, the Nigeria Customs Service is fostering goodwill and helping secure a brighter future for Katsina’s children.’’