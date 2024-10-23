Crypto Market Cap Drops To $2.32T As Prices Ease

The global crypto market value fell by 0.15% to $2.32 trillion in the latest lackluster pricing of digital assets. The market has been heated by sell pressures, excluding activity on the bellwethers.

According to CoinMarketCap.com, certain tiny currencies have taken a hit, while overall crypto market volume has fallen by 3.20% in the previous 24 hours to $80.5 billion.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is still battling to reach $68,000 following its lackluster price yesterday. However, as of the time of writing, the majority of the top ten cryptocurrencies were trading positively. The overall volume in DeFi is presently $4.65 billion, accounting for 5.78% of the total 24-hour volume traded on the crypto market.

Also, the volume of all stable coins is now $74.64 billion, which is 92.71% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Most major digital assets were softer late Monday with bitcoin (BTC-USD) falling below $68,000.

The CoinDesk Market Index, which tracks 126 digital assets, fell 1.2% in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, fell 1.2% to $67,689 with 24-hour trading volume more than doubling to $39.5 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Ethereum (ETH-USD), the second-largest digital asset, dropped 0.8% to $2,678. BNB (BNB-USD), the third-largest digital asset by market value excluding stablecoins, eased 0.1%, while Solana (SOL-USD), the fourth-largest, advanced 4.2%.

XRP (XRP-USD) gained 0.6% and Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) added 1.6%, while Cardano (ADA-USD) fell 0.2%.