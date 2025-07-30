Crown Flour Mill Signs Culinary Icon, Ify Mogekwu, As Brand Ambassador For Supreme Semolina

Crown Flour Mill (CFM) Limited, the wheat milling and pasta business of Olam Agri in Nigeria, has officially named celebrated culinary expert and global food influencer Ify Mogekwu as the brand ambassador for its flagship product, Supreme Semolina.

CFM unveiled the partnership at a high-profile event on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at its Tin Can facility in Apapa, Lagos. Ify Mogekwu, the founder of Ify’s Kitchen, inspires over 7 million food lovers globally with her bold, feel-good Nigerian and African recipes. She is a two-time Gage Award winner for Food Vlogger of the Year (2023 & 2024) and a YouTube Black Voices Creator, known for her vibrant storytelling and culinary innovation.

L-R: Bola Adeniji, General Manager and Head of Marketing at Olam Agri Nigeria; Siddharth Suri, Vice President and Business Head at CFM; Ify Mogekwu, the founder of Ify’s Kitchen, and Nitin Mehta, Managing Director and Business Head at CFM, during the official unveiling of Ify Mogekwu as Supreme Semolina Brand Ambassador, in Lagos, recently.

The event also featured a unique cultural moment: the ceremonial crowning of Ify Mogekwu as brand ambassador, symbolising her alignment with the values of Supreme Semolina. Three distinguished personalities carried out the crowning: HRM Eze (Dr.) Vitus U. Kasa, Okwadike Assa II of Assa Kingdom, Ikeduru, Imo State, Chief Bolaji Anifowose, Peace Broker of the Master Bakers Association of Lagos, and Alhaji Yahaya Fufore, Dangaladima and Council Member of Fufore Emirate.

This powerful gesture highlighted the cultural significance and national appeal of the brand, affirming Supreme Semolina as a product that transcends ethnic boundaries and unites consumers through quality, trust, and tradition.

The announcement follows the successful relaunch of Supreme Semolina in late 2024. The product now offers enhanced texture, extended shelf life, and an improved cooking experience, reflecting Olam Agri’s commitment to quality, nutrition, and affordability for Nigerian families.

Siddharth Suri, Vice President and Business Head at CFM, shared his excitement, “At Olam Agri, we believe food is about more than sustenance, it’s about culture, connection, and wellbeing. Ify’s passion for quality and authenticity mirrors our mission. This partnership is a natural fit as we work together to enrich the everyday dining experience and deepen our impact across homes in Nigeria.”

Nitin Mehta, Managing Director and Business Head at CFM, emphasised the strategic importance of the collaboration, “This is not just a brand endorsement, it’s a purposeful alliance. Ify’s voice brings both relatability and authority. Supreme Semolina represents the best in innovation, fortified with essential nutrients and crafted for exceptional taste and texture. Together, we’re promoting good food, good health, and a stronger food system.”

L-R: Chief Bolaji Anifowose, Peace Broker of the Master Bakers Association of Lagos; Ify Mogekwu, the founder of Ify’s Kitchen; HRM Eze (Dr.) Vitus U. Kasa, Okwadike Assa II of Assa Kingdom, Ikeduru, Imo State, and Alhaji Yahaya Fufore, Dangaladima and Council Member of Fufore Emirate, during the crowning of Ify Mogekwu as Supreme Semolina Brand Ambassador, in Lagos, recently.

Ify Mogekwu expressed her pride in joining the Supreme Semolina story, “Being named brand ambassador is a true honour. Supreme Semolina embodies everything I believe in: quality, consistency, and nourishment. As someone who values every ingredient that goes into a meal, I can confidently say this product delivers. I look forward to sharing its value with more families, in Nigeria and beyond.”

Bola Adeniji, General Manager and Head of Marketing at Olam Agri Nigeria, reflected on the brand’s legacy, “Since 2004, Supreme Semolina has been a beloved staple in Nigerian homes. Our 2024 relaunch focused on fortification, innovation, and improving consumer experience. Now, with Ify as our ambassador and the strong cultural affirmation seen at this event, we’re taking the brand to a new level, reaching more people and reinforcing our vision for a food-secure Nigeria.”