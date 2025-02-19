Cross River Pushes To Reclaim 76 Oil Wells From Akwa Ibom

The Cross River State Government is actively working to reclaim 76 oil wells that were transferred to Akwa Ibom following a 2012 Supreme Court ruling.

Governor Bassey Otu states that his administration is determined to recover the oil wells, insisting that they rightfully belong to Cross River. Speaking at a media briefing in Calabar, he emphasizes that efforts are underway to challenge the previous ruling and restore the state’s rights over the disputed resources.

The Supreme Court’s 2012 judgment declared that Cross River lost its entitlement to the oil wells after the cession of the Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon in 2008. Justice Olufunlola Adekeye, who delivered the ruling, stated that only littoral states can claim offshore oil resources, making Cross River ineligible.

“The state loses its maritime territory following the transfer of the Bakassi Peninsula and the Cross River estuary in 2008. A non-littoral state cannot claim offshore oil wells,” the judgment states. The court also rules that federal agencies, including the National Boundary Commission and the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), bear no responsibility for Cross River’s loss.

Ongoing Dispute and Revenue Status

Governor Otu argues that the decision to transfer the oil wells to Akwa Ibom is unfair and vows to take all necessary steps to reverse it. He reveals that while Cross River has not received revenue from the wells, Akwa Ibom is also yet to benefit, as the proceeds remain in an escrow account.

“Even though Cross River has not received funds from the wells, Akwa Ibom is also not benefiting from them. The funds are currently held in an escrow account until a final decision is reached,” Otu explains.

Background of the Dispute

The ownership conflict over the oil wells began after Nigeria ceded the Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon, following a 2002 ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The ICJ bases its decision on historical Anglo-German agreements, affirming Cameroon’s sovereignty over the region and requiring Nigeria to hand over control. However, the ruling does not mandate residents to relocate or change their nationality.

The Cross River government continues to explore legal avenues to challenge the Supreme Court ruling and reclaim ownership of the oil wells.