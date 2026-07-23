Court jails three for life over Oyo school abduction

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| July 23, 2026

Key Points

Federal High Court sentences three convicts to life imprisonment over the Oyo school abduction case

Court orders that the sentence takes effect from the date of the convicts’ arrest

Defence sought leniency, but the prosecution argued the convicts concealed information about the kidnapping operation

Main Story

The Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced three individuals linked to the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State to life imprisonment, bringing another chapter of one of Nigeria’s high-profile school kidnapping cases to a close.

Delivering judgment, Justice Salim Ibrahim ordered that the life sentence should commence from the date the convicts were arrested, according to proceedings reported by Channels Television.

Before sentencing, counsel to the defendants urged the court to temper justice with mercy, arguing that the three men were first-time offenders who had pleaded guilty to the charges before the court.

The defence further submitted that the guilty plea demonstrated genuine remorse and noted that the offences for which the defendants were convicted were not directly related to carrying out the kidnapping itself. Counsel also told the court that the convicts were married with children and had elderly parents who depended on them financially, appealing for “a second chance at life” through a lighter sentence.

The prosecution, however, opposed the request, arguing that the convicts had prior knowledge of those involved in the criminal operation and deliberately failed to report the information to law enforcement authorities. The prosecution maintained that concealing such information contributed to the commission of the crime and warranted a severe sentence.

After considering the submissions of both parties, Justice Ibrahim sentenced the three defendants to life imprisonment.

The conviction relates to the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, one of several school kidnapping incidents that have intensified concerns over security in educational institutions across Nigeria in recent years.

What’s Being Said

“The defendants are first-time offenders who pleaded guilty and have shown remorse. They are married with children and have elderly parents who depend on them. We urge the court to give them a second chance at life,” defence counsel told the court during sentencing.

The prosecution argued that the convicts knowingly concealed information about those responsible for the kidnapping instead of reporting them to security agencies, insisting that such conduct justified a life sentence.

What’s Next

The convicts are expected to begin serving their life sentences immediately, with the court directing that the sentence be reckoned from the date of their arrest.

Legal representatives for the convicts may choose to challenge the judgment at the Court of Appeal if they decide to pursue further legal remedies.

Authorities are expected to continue efforts to prosecute other suspects connected to the school abduction where applicable.

The Bottom Line: The judgment underscores the judiciary’s increasingly firm stance against offences connected to school kidnappings, even where defendants are not found to have directly carried out the abduction. It also reinforces the legal consequences of concealing information about serious criminal activities from law enforcement authorities.