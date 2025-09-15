Court Grants EFCC Order To Detain Sujimoto Luxury CEO Over N5.7bn Contract Scandal

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has obtained a court order permitting the detention of the Chief Executive Officer of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, Sijibomi Ogundele, over allegations linked to an abandoned N5.7 billion contract.

Mr. Ogundele is accused of failing to execute the state-approved project, refusing to return to site, and ignoring repeated calls for accountability. After allegedly snubbing several EFCC invitations, the anti-graft agency declared him wanted on September 5.

Before turning himself in, the luxury real estate mogul defended himself on social media, insisting that inflation and the underpricing of the project made execution impossible.

The Enugu State Government, however, maintains that Ogundele received N5.7 billion as 50% mobilisation fee for the construction of 22 Smart Green Schools within six months but failed to deliver.

“The state government released ₦5,762,565,475.25 as mobilisation to fast-track the project. Instead of delivering, Ogundele engaged unqualified workers, produced substandard work, and later abandoned the sites,” the government stated.

A joint inspection by the Ministry of Works and EFCC in May 2025 revealed little or no progress at the sites nearly a year after the contract was awarded. Most sites were only at foundation or blockwork stages.

Following Ogundele’s alleged disappearance, the state reassigned the projects to other contractors who are reportedly meeting deadlines and delivering quality work.

The EFCC, which had already frozen Sujimoto Luxury’s accounts, confirmed that Ogundele would face interrogation with senior Enugu State officials next week.

“He is expected to either account for the N5.7 billion or refund it. The case looks straightforward,” an EFCC insider disclosed.

The matter remains under active investigation as the commission intensifies efforts to recover the alleged diverted funds.