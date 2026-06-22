Cornerstone Insurance Leads Weekly Gainers as NGX Loses ₦5.64 Trillion

By Boluwatife Oshadiya, Markets Reporter | June 21, 2026, 8:00 AM

Key Points

Nigerian stocks lost ₦5.64 trillion in market value during the week ended June 19

NGX All-Share Index declined 3.59% as the market extended a six-session losing streak

Cornerstone Insurance emerged as the week’s top performer with an 11.01% gain

Main Story

The Nigerian equities market suffered another turbulent week as investors lost ₦5.64 trillion amid persistent profit-taking and broad-based selling pressure across major sectors.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed the All-Share Index (ASI) fell 3.59% week-on-week to close at 235,941.27 points, down from 244,738.74 points recorded at the beginning of the week.

Market capitalization also declined from ₦156.97 trillion to ₦151.33 trillion, while Friday’s session alone wiped out ₦938.75 billion in investor wealth.

Despite the market downturn, a handful of stocks delivered positive returns. Cornerstone Insurance led the gainers’ chart after advancing 11.01% to ₦6.05. Academy Press rose 8.72% to ₦8.10, while Conoil gained 8.25% to close at ₦210.00.

On the downside, International Energy Insurance recorded the steepest decline, shedding 28.83% to ₦5.06. First HoldCo fell 20.29%, while GTCO dropped 15.01% during the week.

Trading activity reflected mixed sentiment. Total traded volume declined to 3.075 billion shares from 4.964 billion shares recorded in the previous week, although transaction value increased to ₦254.61 billion from ₦207.52 billion.

Financial services stocks remained the most actively traded, accounting for more than two-thirds of total equity turnover.

What’s Being Said

“The current correction appears largely driven by profit-taking following the market’s strong rally earlier this year,” market analysts said in commentary reviewed by BizWatch Nigeria.

“Elevated turnover levels suggest institutional investors may begin accumulating fundamentally strong stocks at discounted valuations,” investment strategists noted.

What’s Next

Investors will closely monitor second-quarter earnings releases for signals on corporate profitability.

Market participants are expected to watch institutional buying activity for signs of a potential rebound.

Analysts anticipate continued volatility as investors adjust positions following recent market highs.

The Bottom Line: While the NGX remains one of the world’s best-performing equity markets in 2026 with a year-to-date return above 51%, the recent correction highlights the fragility of investor sentiment after an extended rally. The next phase of market direction will likely depend on earnings performance and institutional appetite for bargain hunting.