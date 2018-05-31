Conoil Announces AGM Date, Recommends N2 Per Share Dividend

The board of directors of Nigerian oil company, Conoil Plc, has announced that it would hold its 2017 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 13th July 2018.

The directors at a meeting held on the 21st May, 2018, also recommended the payment of N2 dividend for shareholders’ approval at the AGM.

Other resolutions at the special meeting include the dispatch and mailing of dividend warrants to members whose name appear in the register at the close of business on 14th June 2018.

The company says the register of members and the transfer book of the company will be closed from 18th June 2018 to 22nd June 2018 (both days inclusive) to enable the preparation and payment of dividends.