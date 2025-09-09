Comptroller Queen Obazee Takes Charge of Ondo/Ekiti Customs Command

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ondo/Ekiti Area Command, on Wednesday, 3 September 2025, marked a new chapter in its leadership as Comptroller Queen Obazee officially assumed office as the 28th Customs Area Controller.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Customs (DSC) Aondoakura Dzungwenen.

Addressing officers and stakeholders at the Command’s headquarters in Akure, Obazee outlined her vision, which is built around four key areas: revenue assurance, security and supply-chain protection, anti-smuggling supremacy, and trade facilitation excellence.

Our focus will be on four strategic pillars: revenue assurance, security and supply-chain protection, anti-smuggling supremacy, and trade facilitation excellence. We will institutionalise a zero-leakage culture, enforce discipline, and ensure intelligence-led operations,” she declared.

Speaking further, Comptroller Obazee assured stakeholders of a more facilitative trade environment. “We will deepen industry outreach, reward compliance, and ensure that our operations are planned for impact, executed professionally, and reviewed daily for corrective action,” she said.

Welcoming her on behalf of the officers and men, Acting Deputy Comptroller of Administration, Assistant Comptroller Moses Uchegbu, pledged renewed loyalty to the Service’s mission under her leadership. He expressed confidence that the Command would continue to thrive with her at the helm.

“With your assumption of duty, we are committed to sustaining the momentum already built and working tirelessly to meet expectations,” Uchegbu affirmed.

The ceremony closed with goodwill messages, setting the tone for a tenure expected to strengthen Ondo and Ekiti’s revenue generation, security, and trade facilitation.