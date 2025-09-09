Port Harcourt I Customs Area  Command Receives First Female Area Controller

The Nigeria Customs Service, Port Harcourt Area 1 Command, has received Comptroller Salamatu Atuluku as its first female Area Controller. She officially assumed duty on Thursday, 4 September 2025, at Customs Processing Centre, Port Harcourt.

The command’s spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Customs II, Barilule Aanee, in a press statement signed on Friday, 5 September 2025, said Comptroller Atuluku’s appointment underscores the Service’s commitment to inclusivity, excellence, and transformational leadership.

In his farewell address, outgoing Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Mustapha Hashim, highlighted the Command’s revenue achievements during his tenure. According to him, revenue collection rose from ₦11.8 billion when he assumed office in October 2023 to ₦116.5 billion by the end of that year, a 26.18% increase compared to 2022. In 2024, the Command surpassed ₦200 billion, representing a 72.41% rise over the 2023 figures. As of August 2025, the Command had already collected ₦187 billion, leaving just ₦29 billion to meet its annual target with four months to spare.

Comptroller Hashim attributed these milestones to teamwork, commitment, and strong stakeholder support. He expressed gratitude to officers and stakeholders and urged them to extend the same cooperation to his successor, stressing that while leadership changes, the mandate of national service remains constant.

In her maiden speech, Comptroller Atuluku thanked the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and his management team for entrusting her with the role. She commended her predecessor for laying a solid foundation in revenue generation, trade facilitation, and stakeholder engagement and pledged to build on these successes with fairness, openness, and teamwork.

“Stakeholders are our partners in progress,” Atuluku said, describing the press as a vital bridge of accountability and transparency between Customs and the public.