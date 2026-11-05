Key Points

A LUTH paediatrician, Prof. Edamison Temiye, has encouraged mothers to breastfeed newborns and ensure they receive colostrum.

Colostrum contains proteins and antibodies that help protect babies against infections during their early days.

Regular breastfeeding encourages the mother’s body to produce more breast milk.

Stopping breastfeeding gradually reduces milk production, although mothers may initially experience breast fullness and discomfort.

Temiye has dismissed the claim that breast milk becomes contaminated simply because it remains in the breast for several days.

Main Story

The first milk a mother produces after childbirth may be small in quantity, but it provides important protection for a newborn. This is why a consultant paediatrician at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Prof. Edamison Temiye, has urged mothers to breastfeed their babies, particularly during the first days after delivery.

Temiye gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos, explaining that colostrum, the first breast milk produced after childbirth, contains essential nutrients and antibodies that help protect newborns against infections.

According to him, colostrum is usually produced during the first few days after delivery and provides the nutrients babies need during this early stage of life.

He explained that although mothers may notice that only a small amount of milk comes out when they first breastfeed, this should not be a reason to introduce other feeds unnecessarily.

“At birth, the amount of milk produced is usually very small, but the colostrum is enough to satisfy the baby. It is rich in protein, water and immunity to protect the baby,” he said.

Colostrum is particularly important because newborns are still developing their immune systems. It contains antibodies and other protective components that help the baby’s body fight infections.

Temiye also explained that breast milk production depends largely on how frequently a baby breastfeeds. When a baby sucks regularly, the mother’s body receives signals to produce more milk.

He encouraged mothers to breastfeed consistently rather than assume that low milk production in the early days means they cannot provide enough nourishment for their babies.

The Issues

One challenge many new mothers face is the belief that they are not producing enough milk immediately after childbirth.

Seeing only a few drops of colostrum can create anxiety, especially among first-time mothers. Some may become worried that their babies are not getting enough food and introduce other feeds without first seeking professional advice.

However, Temiye explained that the small quantity of colostrum produced in the beginning is normal and that regular breastfeeding helps establish milk production.

He also warned that failing to empty the breasts regularly can cause engorgement, a condition in which the breasts become swollen, painful and uncomfortable.

Another common misconception concerns breast milk that remains in the breast for several days. Some people believe it becomes contaminated if a baby does not suck for a period.

The paediatrician dismissed this belief, explaining that milk stored inside the breast does not become contaminated simply because it has not been expressed or consumed.

What’s Being Said

Temiye explained that breastfeeding works through a natural supply-and-demand process. The more regularly a baby breastfeeds, the more milk the mother’s body is encouraged to produce.

He also discussed what happens when mothers stop breastfeeding. According to him, milk production gradually reduces as the body adjusts to the absence of regular feeding.

Mothers may initially experience breast fullness, pain, warmth and discomfort. However, he said the body begins reducing milk production as it recognises that the baby is no longer feeding.

He added that breastfeeding could stimulate milk production again if a baby resumed sucking after a period of stopping.

What’s Next

Mothers need accurate breastfeeding information and support, particularly during the first days after childbirth. Healthcare professionals should help them understand how colostrum works, how to establish regular breastfeeding and how to manage common challenges.

Mothers experiencing severe breast pain, fever or persistent feeding difficulties should seek medical attention rather than rely on misconceptions or unverified advice.

Bottom Line

Colostrum may come in small amounts, but its benefits for newborns are significant. Temiye’s advice highlights the importance of early breastfeeding, regular feeding and proper maternal education.

Helping mothers understand how breast milk production works can reduce unnecessary anxiety and give newborns a healthier start in life.