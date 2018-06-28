Coke, Fanta And Sprite Together In A Joint Marketing Campaign – For The First Time!

Coke, Fanta And Sprite Together In A Joint Marketing Campaign – For The First Time!

By
- June 28, 2018
- in MARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATION
75
0
CokeCoca Cola, Fanta and Sprite

Coca-Cola is launching its first multi-brand campaign in the UK as it looks to boost sales of its sparkling drinks through a marketing and promotional campaign designed to appeal to millennials.

For the first time, the campaign will run across Cola Classic, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta and Dr. Pepper. It encompasses TV, radio, social media, outdoor and in-store activations and will run throughout the summer.

The TV ad uses the same premise as the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar ad launched at the start of the year but includes summer scenes such as protagonist Mr. Hadley running along the beach. It will finish by promoting Coca-Cola’s on-pack promotions, which this year offers British consumers the opportunity to win “unforgettable” experiences including whale watching in Iceland and a meditation retreat in Italy.

Promotional packs will feature a sun graphic that is inspired by archived Coca-Cola imagery. To win consumers have to enter the codes printed on the promotional packs online, with winners able to choose their activity.

Alec Mellor, marketing manager at Coca-Cola Great Britain, says: “Building on the success of last year’s summer campaign, we’re excited to launch our 2018 promotion and remind people why Coca-Cola makes summer more special.

“We know how important experiences are to our fans and by giving away thousands of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities across our entire portfolio – we hope more people will have the opportunity to try something new this summer.”

The multimillion-pound campaign is a result of research that shows millennials are more willing to spend money on experiences than material items.

Coca-Cola is trying to broaden its appeal in the face of declining sales and earlier this year rebranded Diet Coke to appeal to a younger audience with a £10m push that included TV advertising aimed specifically at millennials. Coca-Cola has also pushed into new markets with the launch of products such as Fuze Tea.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

IHS Towers Suspends IPO

The largest telecom mast operator in Nigeria, IHS