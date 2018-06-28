AXA Mansard Wins HMO of The Year Award

A leading health insurance company, AXA Mansard Health, duly regulated by NHIS, has emerged as the Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) of the year at the 2018 Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards (NHEA). The awards ceremony which took place in Lagos on Friday was presented to AXA Mansard Health in recognition of its contribution to the Nigerian healthcare sector.

Nigeria Health Excellence Award is an annual event that recognizes and celebrates outstanding personalities and organizations for contributing to the health sector through innovative, efficient and qualitative healthcare delivery services.

Speaking on the recognition, the Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Health Limited, Mr. Tope Adeniyi said: “We are truly delighted to be recognized as the Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) of the year by the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards (NHEA). This recognition is indicative of our unwavering commitment to providing effective healthcare solutions to Nigerians.”

AXA Mansard Health recently launched Easy Care health insurance plan which allows the subscriber to access various health care services with as low as N12,000. Some of the available services on the plan include, In and Out Patient Care, General and Specialist Consultation; X-Rays; Laboratory & Diagnostic Tests. Other health care benefits accessible to subscribers on the plan are NPI Immunizations; Prescribed Medicines & Drugs; Accidents & Emergencies; Dental care; Evacuation of patients to the hospital; HIV/AIDS – to the Extent of Diagnosis and Treatment at Free Specialist Centres nationwide.

NHEA is an initiative of Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR) in collaboration with Anadach Group USA.