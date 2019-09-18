Coca-Cola HBC Ranked as Europe’s Most Sustainable Beverage Company

A leading global benchmark for sustainability in business, the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Index has rated Coca-Cola HBC as Europe’s most sustainable beverage company. This is the 6th time in 7 years that the company has been ranked number 1 in the index and the 9th year in a row that it has been ranked in the top three Global and European beverage companies.

According to the breakdown for this new rating, CCHBC was adjudged to have scored 100% in 11 categories while the company secured 90% in 9 other categories, with the cumulative points placing it in second position in global ranking.

Speaking on this milestone achievement by the company, Chief Executive Officer, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, Zoran Bogdanovic stated that the company is proud on the recognition accorded it saying that the employees and partners remain committed to delivering on its sustainability goal.

“We are honoured and proud that the commitment of our employees and partners to sustainable practices has again resulted in this recognition. We are well aware though that this is just a snapshot. In reality, the work never stops and there is always more to be done. That’s why we put so much focus on the consistent, long-term delivery of our sustainability goals”, Bogdanovic said.

While reeling out some of the company’s sustainability highlights in 2018, he identified them to include reduction of carbon emissions in the business value chain by 25%, employee engagement score of 88%, 37% increase in number of women in management roles, huge contribution of taxes to local economies, huge investment in community projects, 22% reduction of water usage in production, among others.

“We achieved our science-based commitment to reduce carbon emissions in our value chain by 25% (compared with 2010), two years ahead of the 2020 target date. In other words, we have saved 1.27 million tonnes of carbon emissions. We have also achieved an employee engagement score of 88%, above the average of FTSE 100 companies. In Addition, we have successfully recovered the equivalent of 45% of the total primary packaging we placed in the market for recycling”, he noted.

Bogdanovic noted that the company remains committed to achieving its sustainability goals stating that 2025 sustainability commitments launched recently would address key areas that include emissions reduction; water use and stewardship; World Without Waste; ingredients sourcing; nutrition; and our people and communities.

Over the years, Coca-Cola HBC’s sustainability performance has been recognized by other respected industry rankings, such as the CDP Climate Disclosure, the MSCI ESG Rating and the FTSE4Good Index.