Coca-Cola Commits Additional $1 Billion Investment To Nigeria Over Five Years

The Coca-Cola System in Nigeria has announced a fresh $1 billion investment plan to be executed over the next five years, signaling a major vote of confidence in the country’s long-term economic potential. Announced following high-level talks between President Bola Tinubu and top executives of the beverage giant on February 2, 2026, the capital injection is aimed at expanding production capacity, modernizing supply chain infrastructure, and enhancing workforce training.

This new commitment brings the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company’s total projected investment in Nigeria to $2.5 billion since 2013, solidifying its position as a cornerstone of the nation’s manufacturing sector.

President Tinubu welcomed the move, highlighting his administration’s “easy-in, easy-out” policy for foreign businesses and a financial framework designed to protect dividend repatriation.

Coca-Cola HBC CEO, Zoran Bogdanovic, noted that the decision was heavily influenced by the government’s economic stabilization plan, which promises a more predictable operating environment. Currently, the Coca-Cola System supports over 3,000 direct jobs across nine production facilities and contributes nearly ₦90 billion annually in revenue to the Nigerian government.

The investment is expected to ripple across the entire value chain, benefiting over 300,000 customers and small-scale retailers. Strategic focus areas include scaling up plastic waste collection infrastructure and providing clean potable water to host communities.

By doubling its current rate of investment, the company aims to tap into Nigeria’s massive and growing consumption capacity. While previous investment pledges in 2021 were hampered by excise taxes and macroeconomic instability, both the government and the beverage company expressed optimism that the current reforms have paved the way for this “generational partnership” to finally take root.